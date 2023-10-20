SmartRent Inc (SMRT) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of SmartRent Inc (SMRT) has seen a -7.09% decrease in the past week, with a -11.82% drop in the past month, and a -37.01% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.69% for SMRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.09% for SMRT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -19.74% for the last 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for SMRT is at 1.93. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for SMRT is $4.91, which is $2.66 above the current market price. The public float for SMRT is 163.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.13% of that float. The average trading volume for SMRT on October 20, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

SMRT) stock’s latest price update

SmartRent Inc (NYSE: SMRT)’s stock price has dropped by -0.61 in relation to previous closing price of 2.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-10 that SmartRent, Inc. (SMRT) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMRT stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for SMRT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SMRT in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $6 based on the research report published on August 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SMRT Trading at -18.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares sank -8.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMRT fell by -6.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.63. In addition, SmartRent Inc saw -0.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMRT starting from DeRose-Wilson Isaiah, who sale 65,067 shares at the price of $3.23 back on Jun 16. After this action, DeRose-Wilson Isaiah now owns 5,339 shares of SmartRent Inc, valued at $210,492 using the latest closing price.

DeRose-Wilson Isaiah, the Chief Technology Officer of SmartRent Inc, sale 2,851 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that DeRose-Wilson Isaiah is holding 70,406 shares at $9,978 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.91 for the present operating margin

+0.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for SmartRent Inc stands at -57.40. The total capital return value is set at -24.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.68. Equity return is now at value -18.86, with -12.92 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SmartRent Inc (SMRT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.