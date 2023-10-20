SLB (SLB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

SLB (NYSE: SLB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SLB is 1.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SLB is $69.34, which is $8.3 above the current price. The public float for SLB is 1.42B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLB on October 20, 2023 was 8.01M shares.

SLB) stock’s latest price update

SLB (NYSE: SLB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.02 in relation to its previous close of 60.59. However, the company has experienced a 2.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-18 that Schlumberger NV will report third-quarter 2023 financial results on October 20, before the opening bell, with analysts expecting its earnings per share (EPS) to increase 22% year over year to $0.77 according to Zacks Investment Research. The world’s largest offshore drilling company is also anticipated to report revenue for the period of $8.3 billion, up 11% from a year earlier.

SLB’s Market Performance

SLB (SLB) has seen a 2.74% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.30% gain in the past month and a 7.07% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for SLB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.20% for SLB stock, with a simple moving average of 12.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLB stocks, with Societe Generale repeating the rating for SLB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLB in the upcoming period, according to Societe Generale is $81 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SLB Trading at 1.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +1.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLB rose by +2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.74. In addition, SLB saw 12.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLB starting from Biguet Stephane, who sale 6,250 shares at the price of $58.93 back on Sep 25. After this action, Biguet Stephane now owns 182,265 shares of SLB, valued at $368,312 using the latest closing price.

Al Mogharbel Khaled, the EVP, Geographies of SLB, sale 30,000 shares at $60.24 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Al Mogharbel Khaled is holding 324,867 shares at $1,807,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.90 for the present operating margin

+19.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for SLB stands at +12.21. The total capital return value is set at 14.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.88. Equity return is now at value 22.55, with 8.99 for asset returns.

Based on SLB (SLB), the company’s capital structure generated 73.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.22. Total debt to assets is 29.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SLB (SLB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.