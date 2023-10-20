Should You Invest in NextGen Healthcare Inc (NXGN) Now?

NextGen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: NXGN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 946.03x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NXGN is at 0.77. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NXGN is $23.66, which is -$0.18 below the current market price. The public float for NXGN is 54.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.34% of that float. The average trading volume for NXGN on October 20, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

NXGN) stock’s latest price update

NextGen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: NXGN)’s stock price has increased by 0.08 compared to its previous closing price of 23.82. However, the company has seen a 0.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-19 that In rough markets it’s important to keep and eye out for overbought stocks. Finding the right timing to buy and sell stocks will always be a sought-after skill by any investor searching for that holy grail.

NXGN’s Market Performance

NXGN’s stock has risen by 0.04% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.72% and a quarterly rise of 43.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.25% for NextGen Healthcare Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.36% for NXGN stock, with a simple moving average of 31.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXGN stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for NXGN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NXGN in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $21 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NXGN Trading at 11.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.21%, as shares surge +0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXGN rose by +0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.77. In addition, NextGen Healthcare Inc saw 26.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXGN starting from Metcalfe David A, who sale 32,372 shares at the price of $20.58 back on Dec 01. After this action, Metcalfe David A now owns 161,179 shares of NextGen Healthcare Inc, valued at $666,135 using the latest closing price.

Waters Mitchell, the EVP, Commercial Growth of NextGen Healthcare Inc, sale 9,783 shares at $20.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Waters Mitchell is holding 70,469 shares at $200,552 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.59 for the present operating margin

+46.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextGen Healthcare Inc stands at -0.41. The total capital return value is set at 0.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.48. Equity return is now at value 0.56, with 0.32 for asset returns.

Based on NextGen Healthcare Inc (NXGN), the company’s capital structure generated 68.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.69. Total debt to assets is 30.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NextGen Healthcare Inc (NXGN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.