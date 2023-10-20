Should You Invest in CVS Health Corp (CVS) Now?

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CVS is at 0.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CVS is $90.49, which is $20.27 above the current market price. The public float for CVS is 1.28B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.15% of that float. The average trading volume for CVS on October 20, 2023 was 8.59M shares.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.68 compared to its previous closing price of 71.09. However, the company has seen a -0.44% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-10-19 that The FDA has not decided whether to ask drug manufacturers and retailers like CVS to remove products containing oral phenylephrine from the market.

CVS’s Market Performance

CVS Health Corp (CVS) has seen a -0.44% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.12% decline in the past month and a -5.92% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for CVS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.26% for CVS’s stock, with a -5.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CVS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CVS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $83 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CVS Trading at 1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -1.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVS fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.73. In addition, CVS Health Corp saw -24.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVS starting from Clark James David, who sale 25,759 shares at the price of $74.92 back on Aug 03. After this action, Clark James David now owns 4,698 shares of CVS Health Corp, valued at $1,930,004 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Karen S, the President and CEO of CVS Health Corp, purchase 14,000 shares at $69.75 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Lynch Karen S is holding 431,392 shares at $976,567 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.08 for the present operating margin

+16.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for CVS Health Corp stands at +1.29. The total capital return value is set at 11.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.93. Equity return is now at value 3.95, with 1.22 for asset returns.

Based on CVS Health Corp (CVS), the company’s capital structure generated 99.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.90. Total debt to assets is 29.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CVS Health Corp (CVS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.