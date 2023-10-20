Should You Invest in Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) Now?

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AIRC is at 0.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AIRC is $38.40, which is $6.85 above the current market price. The public float for AIRC is 148.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.63% of that float. The average trading volume for AIRC on October 20, 2023 was 893.32K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

AIRC) stock’s latest price update

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.57 in relation to its previous close of 31.37. However, the company has experienced a 1.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-29 that The housing market has remained resilient despite elevated interest rates, and rents have been rising steadily. Apartment REITs, such as AvalonBay Communities, AIR Communities, Camden Property Trust, and Essex Property Trust, are undervalued and present good investment opportunities. These REITs have strong balance sheets, liquidity, and growth prospects, making them attractive for investors.

AIRC’s Market Performance

Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) has experienced a 1.38% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.41% drop in the past month, and a -12.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for AIRC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.09% for AIRC’s stock, with a -10.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIRC stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for AIRC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AIRC in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $37 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AIRC Trading at -2.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +1.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIRC rose by +1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.92. In addition, Apartment Income REIT Corp saw -8.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIRC starting from Murphy Devin Ignatius, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $34.00 back on Mar 22. After this action, Murphy Devin Ignatius now owns 11,386 shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp, valued at $85,000 using the latest closing price.

Rayis John D, the Director of Apartment Income REIT Corp, purchase 1,000 shares at $34.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Rayis John D is holding 9,412 shares at $34,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.48 for the present operating margin

+20.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apartment Income REIT Corp stands at +116.81. The total capital return value is set at 2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.90. Equity return is now at value 15.41, with 4.96 for asset returns.

Based on Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC), the company’s capital structure generated 175.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.65. Total debt to assets is 57.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 173.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.