Shengfeng Development Ltd. (SFWL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for SFWL is 7.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SFWL on October 20, 2023 was 237.56K shares.

SFWL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ: SFWL) has dropped by -13.52 compared to previous close of 13.68. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-11 that Shengfeng Development Limited is a Chinese company that provides nationwide contracting and logistics services. The company’s logistics network reaches 350 cities in China and includes transportation trucks and storage centers. The company’s expansion into new markets, electrification efforts, and technological development may drive future growth and attract ESG-focused investors.

SFWL’s Market Performance

SFWL’s stock has fallen by -13.84% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.60% and a quarterly rise of 134.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.22% for Shengfeng Development Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.30% for SFWL’s stock, with a 54.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SFWL Trading at 22.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.25%, as shares surge +2.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +124.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFWL fell by -13.84%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.51. In addition, Shengfeng Development Ltd. saw 194.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SFWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.66 for the present operating margin

+10.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shengfeng Development Ltd. stands at +2.10. The total capital return value is set at 5.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.02.

Based on Shengfeng Development Ltd. (SFWL), the company’s capital structure generated 85.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.17. Total debt to assets is 31.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.33.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Shengfeng Development Ltd. (SFWL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.