SentinelOne Inc (S) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for SentinelOne Inc (S) by analysts is $18.86, which is $2.33 above the current market price. The public float for S is 228.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.95% of that float. On October 20, 2023, the average trading volume of S was 6.99M shares.

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.36 compared to its previous closing price of 16.88. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-19 that One of these companies is already on track to tap the lucrative AI market within the cybersecurity industry. The other company is growing at a slightly slower pace and has yet to launch a generative AI solution.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

S’s Market Performance

SentinelOne Inc (S) has experienced a -1.25% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.60% rise in the past month, and a 11.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.02% for S. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.37% for S’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.08% for the last 200 days.

S Trading at 1.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought S to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares surge +4.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, S fell by -1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.63. In addition, SentinelOne Inc saw 14.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at S starting from Srivatsan Narayanan, who sale 12,587 shares at the price of $16.04 back on Oct 06. After this action, Srivatsan Narayanan now owns 565,454 shares of SentinelOne Inc, valued at $201,913 using the latest closing price.

Weingarten Tomer, the President, CEO of SentinelOne Inc, sale 47,365 shares at $16.28 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that Weingarten Tomer is holding 848,969 shares at $771,083 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for S

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-95.36 for the present operating margin

+65.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for SentinelOne Inc stands at -89.70. The total capital return value is set at -23.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.57. Equity return is now at value -23.37, with -17.39 for asset returns.

Based on SentinelOne Inc (S), the company’s capital structure generated 1.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.60. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, SentinelOne Inc (S) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.