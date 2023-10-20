Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (SECO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: SECO)’s stock price has increased by 18.52 compared to its previous closing price of 1.35. However, the company has seen a 56.86% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-12 that Secoo (NASDAQ: SECO ) stock is experiencing a massive rally on Thursday despite a lack of news from the Chinese shopping company. There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that would explain why SECO stock is up today.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SECO is 0.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted by analysts for SECO is $1359.01, which is $208.33 above the current price. The public float for SECO is 5.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SECO on October 20, 2023 was 2.73M shares.

SECO’s Market Performance

SECO stock saw an increase of 56.86% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 370.59% and a quarterly increase of 99.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 62.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 34.34% for Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (SECO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 222.92% for SECO stock, with a simple moving average of 54.05% for the last 200 days.

SECO Trading at 231.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 34.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 62.53%, as shares surge +433.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +166.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SECO rose by +56.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5605. In addition, Secoo Holding Ltd ADR saw -13.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.82 for the present operating margin

+3.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Secoo Holding Ltd ADR stands at -18.07. The total capital return value is set at -17.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.03.

Based on Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (SECO), the company’s capital structure generated 78.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.06. Total debt to assets is 31.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 57.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (SECO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.