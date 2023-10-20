SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (SMHI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for SMHI is $5.00, which is -$10.19 below the current market price. The public float for SMHI is 22.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.56% of that float. The average trading volume for SMHI on October 20, 2023 was 81.43K shares.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE: SMHI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.34 compared to its previous closing price of 14.42. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-03 that Shares of leading offshore transportation services provider SEACOR Marine Holdings reached a new 52-week high last week. Three weeks ago, the company managed to refinance an aggregate $104.6 million in near-term debt maturities with a new $122 million secured credit facility provided by affiliates of EnTrust Global. Unfortunately, terms of the new credit facility are less-than-stellar with SEACOR being required to pay interest at a rate of 11.75% p.a., substantially above the average of the refinanced facilities.

SMHI’s Market Performance

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (SMHI) has experienced a 10.71% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 19.14% rise in the past month, and a 29.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.13% for SMHI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.92% for SMHI’s stock, with a 45.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SMHI Trading at 18.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.90% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares surge +22.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMHI rose by +10.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.71. In addition, SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc saw 65.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMHI starting from Llorca Jesus, who sale 15,872 shares at the price of $14.03 back on Sep 12. After this action, Llorca Jesus now owns 389,422 shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc, valued at $222,684 using the latest closing price.

Rossmiller Gregory Scott, the SVP & CAO of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc, sale 13,236 shares at $14.03 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Rossmiller Gregory Scott is holding 189,437 shares at $185,701 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.49 for the present operating margin

-4.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc stands at -32.97. The total capital return value is set at -7.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.99. Equity return is now at value -13.30, with -6.24 for asset returns.

Based on SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (SMHI), the company’s capital structure generated 88.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.00. Total debt to assets is 40.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (SMHI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.