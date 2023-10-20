Scynexis Inc (SCYX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Scynexis Inc (NASDAQ: SCYX) has decreased by -18.47 when compared to last closing price of 2.00. Despite this, the company has experienced a -16.81% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-26 that We downgrade Scynexis to a sell rating following the voluntary recall of antifungal pill, Brexafemme. Historical precedence suggests that manufacturing recalls can take months to resolve, and for a single-product biotech, we see further downside to the stock price. Concerns around the impact on clinical trials, partnership with GSK, and uncertainty surrounding hospital-based fungal infection trials remain a key focus/risk moving forward.

Scynexis Inc (NASDAQ: SCYX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SCYX is 36.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SCYX on October 20, 2023 was 404.94K shares.

SCYX’s Market Performance

The stock of Scynexis Inc (SCYX) has seen a -16.81% decrease in the past week, with a -52.04% drop in the past month, and a -39.61% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.96% for SCYX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.92% for SCYX’s stock, with a -34.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCYX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for SCYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCYX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $25 based on the research report published on January 22, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SCYX Trading at -42.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.53%, as shares sank -49.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCYX fell by -15.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.12. In addition, Scynexis Inc saw 4.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SCYX

Equity return is now at value 64.05, with 30.55 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Scynexis Inc (SCYX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.