Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp (SCRM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SCRM) has plunged by 0.00 when compared to previous closing price of 10.46, but the company has seen a -0.10% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SCRM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 34.48x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The public float for SCRM is 73.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. On October 20, 2023, the average trading volume of SCRM was 177.17K shares.

SCRM’s Market Performance

SCRM stock saw an increase of -0.10% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.05% and a quarterly increase of 1.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.13% for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp (SCRM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.02% for SCRM stock, with a simple moving average of 2.16% for the last 200 days.

SCRM Trading at 0.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.21%, as shares surge +0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCRM remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.46. In addition, Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp saw 5.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SCRM

The total capital return value is set at -0.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.16. Equity return is now at value 3.87, with 3.72 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp (SCRM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.