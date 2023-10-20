SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

SBA Communications Corp (NASDAQ: SBAC)’s stock price has decreased by -2.73 compared to its previous closing price of 194.76. However, the company has seen a -5.25% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-11 that Investors need to pay close attention to SBA Communications (SBAC) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

The price-to-earnings ratio for SBA Communications Corp (NASDAQ: SBAC) is above average at 40.69x. The 36-month beta value for SBAC is also noteworthy at 0.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SBAC is $247.63, which is $93.94 above than the current price. The public float for SBAC is 107.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.70% of that float. The average trading volume of SBAC on October 20, 2023 was 877.55K shares.

SBAC’s Market Performance

The stock of SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) has seen a -5.25% decrease in the past week, with a -11.88% drop in the past month, and a -16.41% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for SBAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.21% for SBAC stock, with a simple moving average of -21.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBAC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SBAC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SBAC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $245 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SBAC Trading at -10.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -7.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBAC fell by -5.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $196.99. In addition, SBA Communications Corp saw -32.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBAC starting from Krouse George R Jr, who sale 371 shares at the price of $229.30 back on Aug 11. After this action, Krouse George R Jr now owns 8,501 shares of SBA Communications Corp, valued at $85,069 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.78 for the present operating margin

+47.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for SBA Communications Corp stands at +17.52. The total capital return value is set at 10.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.26.

Conclusion

In summary, SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.