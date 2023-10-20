Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE: RITM) is 6.92x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RITM is 1.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) is $11.72, which is $2.53 above the current market price. The public float for RITM is 480.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.33% of that float. On October 20, 2023, RITM’s average trading volume was 3.69M shares.

The stock price of Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE: RITM) has dropped by -1.94 compared to previous close of 9.26. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-19 that REITs are an exciting sector for investors. They offer exposure to the real estate market with little capital to purchase real estate properties.

RITM’s Market Performance

Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) has seen a -2.68% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.56% decline in the past month and a -6.68% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for RITM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.68% for RITM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RITM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RITM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for RITM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RITM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12 based on the research report published on December 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RITM Trading at -6.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RITM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -5.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RITM fell by -2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.30. In addition, Rithm Capital Corporation saw 11.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RITM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+101.91 for the present operating margin

+68.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rithm Capital Corporation stands at +47.02. The total capital return value is set at 6.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.29. Equity return is now at value 10.22, with 2.11 for asset returns.

Based on Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM), the company’s capital structure generated 334.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.98. Total debt to assets is 71.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 255.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.