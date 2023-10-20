Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE: RIO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for RIO is at 0.73. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RIO is $80.47, which is $19.93 above the current market price. The public float for RIO is 1.25B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.86% of that float. The average trading volume for RIO on October 20, 2023 was 3.05M shares.

RIO stock's latest price update

The stock price of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE: RIO) has dropped by -0.83 compared to previous close of 62.42. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-10-17 that (Kitco News) – Global mining group Rio Tinto (LSE: RIO) (ASX: RIO) announced today that its Pilbara operations produced 83.5 million tonnes (100% basis) of iron ore in Q3 2023, 1% lower than in Q3 2022.

RIO’s Market Performance

Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) has experienced a -0.85% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.53% drop in the past month, and a -6.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.63% for RIO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.17% for RIO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.02% for the last 200 days.

RIO Trading at -0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares sank -2.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIO fell by -0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.54. In addition, Rio Tinto plc ADR saw -13.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.00 for the present operating margin

+32.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rio Tinto plc ADR stands at +22.36. The total capital return value is set at 25.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.57. Equity return is now at value 17.23, with 8.82 for asset returns.

Based on Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO), the company’s capital structure generated 24.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.65. Total debt to assets is 12.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.