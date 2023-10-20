Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.41.

The public float for RVMD is 92.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RVMD on October 20, 2023 was 1.71M shares.

RVMD) stock’s latest price update

Revolution Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: RVMD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.92 in relation to its previous close of 30.50. However, the company has experienced a 19.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

RVMD’s Market Performance

RVMD’s stock has risen by 19.83% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.46% and a quarterly rise of 8.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.50% for Revolution Medicines Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.23% for RVMD stock, with a simple moving average of 10.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVMD stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RVMD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RVMD in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $38 based on the research report published on February 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RVMD Trading at -3.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.16%, as shares sank -4.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVMD rose by +19.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.75. In addition, Revolution Medicines Inc saw 21.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVMD starting from Horn Margaret A, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $33.95 back on Oct 16. After this action, Horn Margaret A now owns 96,960 shares of Revolution Medicines Inc, valued at $848,806 using the latest closing price.

Kelsey Stephen Michael, the of Revolution Medicines Inc, sale 16,667 shares at $29.05 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that Kelsey Stephen Michael is holding 273,721 shares at $484,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-730.01 for the present operating margin

+72.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revolution Medicines Inc stands at -702.95. The total capital return value is set at -36.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.39. Equity return is now at value -41.44, with -34.72 for asset returns.

Based on Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD), the company’s capital structure generated 9.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.57. Total debt to assets is 7.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 93.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.65.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.