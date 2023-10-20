Renalytix Plc ADR (RNLX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ: RNLX) has increased by 4.80 when compared to last closing price of 1.25.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that Renalytix AI PLC Sponsored ADR (RNLX) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

and a 36-month beta value of 2.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Renalytix Plc ADR (RNLX) by analysts is $4.86, which is $3.58 above the current market price. The public float for RNLX is 46.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.34% of that float. On October 20, 2023, the average trading volume of RNLX was 73.44K shares.

RNLX’s Market Performance

The stock of Renalytix Plc ADR (RNLX) has seen a 10.08% increase in the past week, with a -37.32% drop in the past month, and a -62.99% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.32% for RNLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.99% for RNLX’s stock, with a -47.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNLX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RNLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RNLX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $30 based on the research report published on January 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RNLX Trading at -39.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.17%, as shares sank -34.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNLX rose by +10.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4705. In addition, Renalytix Plc ADR saw -29.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RNLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1240.70 for the present operating margin

+6.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Renalytix Plc ADR stands at -1340.20. The total capital return value is set at -139.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -176.66. Equity return is now at value -242.95, with -113.13 for asset returns.

Based on Renalytix Plc ADR (RNLX), the company’s capital structure generated 173.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.50. Total debt to assets is 39.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, Renalytix Plc ADR (RNLX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.