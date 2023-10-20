Regis Corp. (RGS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for Regis Corp. (RGS) by analysts is $2.00, which is $1.47 above the current market price. The public float for RGS is 40.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.59% of that float. On October 20, 2023, the average trading volume of RGS was 128.91K shares.

Regis Corp. (NYSE: RGS)’s stock price has gone decline by -11.58 in comparison to its previous close of 0.60, however, the company has experienced a -9.87% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-08-16 that MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, will issue financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2023 before the market opens on August 23, 2023. Following the release, the Company will host a presentation via webcast for investors beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central time to discuss its corporate developments and financial performance. To participate in the live webcast, interested parties may register here or register by.

RGS’s Market Performance

Regis Corp. (RGS) has seen a -9.87% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -38.20% decline in the past month and a -57.49% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.82% for RGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.62% for RGS’s stock, with a -53.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RGS Trading at -41.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.40%, as shares sank -34.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGS fell by -9.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6555. In addition, Regis Corp. saw -56.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.74 for the present operating margin

+24.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regis Corp. stands at -4.86. Equity return is now at value -1068.15, with -1.38 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Regis Corp. (RGS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.