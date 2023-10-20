Regions Financial Corp. (RF) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE: RF) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.36 in relation to its previous close of 16.54. However, the company has experienced a 1.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-19 that Regions Financial (RF) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE: RF) is above average at 7.02x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.22.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Regions Financial Corp. (RF) is $20.75, which is $4.31 above the current market price. The public float for RF is 935.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RF on October 20, 2023 was 7.81M shares.

RF’s Market Performance

RF’s stock has seen a 1.17% increase for the week, with a -7.47% drop in the past month and a -16.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for Regions Financial Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.28% for RF’s stock, with a -14.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RF stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for RF by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RF in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $20 based on the research report published on April 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RF Trading at -8.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares sank -5.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RF rose by +1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.65. In addition, Regions Financial Corp. saw -23.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RF starting from Smith Ronald G., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $20.93 back on Aug 07. After this action, Smith Ronald G. now owns 281,151 shares of Regions Financial Corp., valued at $209,300 using the latest closing price.

Hill J Thomas, the Director of Regions Financial Corp., purchase 11,926 shares at $16.78 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Hill J Thomas is holding 23,107 shares at $200,134 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.58 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Regions Financial Corp. stands at +29.83. The total capital return value is set at 14.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.27. Equity return is now at value 13.92, with 1.46 for asset returns.

Based on Regions Financial Corp. (RF), the company’s capital structure generated 17.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.10. Total debt to assets is 1.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Regions Financial Corp. (RF) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.