Recon Technology Ltd (RCON) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RCON is 2.39.

The public float for RCON is 37.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.43% of that float. On October 20, 2023, RCON’s average trading volume was 163.81K shares.

RCON) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Recon Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: RCON) has dropped by -10.74 compared to previous close of 0.32. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-06-30 that The most oversold stocks in the energy sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

RCON’s Market Performance

Recon Technology Ltd (RCON) has experienced a -3.97% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.94% drop in the past month, and a -24.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.74% for RCON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.84% for RCON’s stock, with a -55.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCON stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for RCON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCON in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $2.50 based on the research report published on June 12, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

RCON Trading at -14.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.76%, as shares sank -13.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCON fell by -3.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3158. In addition, Recon Technology Ltd saw -76.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RCON

Equity return is now at value -10.99, with -8.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Recon Technology Ltd (RCON) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.