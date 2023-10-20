Real-Time Update: Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) has seen a -2.32% decrease in the past week, with a -4.63% drop in the past month, and a -17.83% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for WERN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.67% for WERN’s stock, with a -14.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WERN is 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WERN is $46.13, which is $12.99 above the current price. The public float for WERN is 62.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WERN on October 20, 2023 was 567.03K shares.

WERN) stock’s latest price update

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.44 compared to its previous closing price of 36.51. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-09-28 that OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, will release its third quarter earnings on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, after the market close. The company will also hold a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2023 results and updated 2023 outlook on the same day, beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT. The news release, live webcast of the earnings conference call, and accompanying slide presentation will be available at www.we.

Analysts’ Opinion of WERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WERN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WERN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for WERN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $37 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WERN Trading at -7.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares sank -3.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WERN fell by -2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.72. In addition, Werner Enterprises, Inc. saw -6.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WERN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.15 for the present operating margin

+11.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Werner Enterprises, Inc. stands at +7.33. The total capital return value is set at 16.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.26. Equity return is now at value 12.69, with 6.06 for asset returns.

Based on Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN), the company’s capital structure generated 50.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.77. Total debt to assets is 23.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.