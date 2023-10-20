Real-Time Update: NuCana plc ADR (NCNA) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of NuCana plc ADR (NCNA) has seen a -30.00% decrease in the past week, with a -13.85% drop in the past month, and a -34.04% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.82% for NCNA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.86% for NCNA’s stock, with a -40.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NCNA is 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NCNA is $4.03, which is $5.0 above the current price. The public float for NCNA is 43.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NCNA on October 20, 2023 was 72.53K shares.

NCNA) stock’s latest price update

NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ: NCNA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.24 compared to its previous closing price of 0.62. However, the company has seen a fall of -30.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-10 that NuCana (NASDAQ: NCNA ) stock is sliding lower on Tuesday as the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company prepares for a presentation this week. NuCana is set to attend the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics 2023 in Boston, Mass.

NCNA Trading at -14.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.82%, as shares sank -9.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCNA fell by -30.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6115. In addition, NuCana plc ADR saw -15.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NCNA

The total capital return value is set at -78.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.09. Equity return is now at value -76.78, with -59.21 for asset returns.

Based on NuCana plc ADR (NCNA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.63. Total debt to assets is 1.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NuCana plc ADR (NCNA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.