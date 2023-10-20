Ready Capital Corp (RC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE: RC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for RC is at 1.44. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RC is $12.17, which is $4.49 above the current market price. The public float for RC is 170.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.39% of that float. The average trading volume for RC on October 20, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

RC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE: RC) has decreased by -0.46 when compared to last closing price of 9.75.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-28 that Rising interest rates pose challenges for many REITs by impacting debt rollovers and investor alternatives. Higher rates will add around $2 billion to the national debt over the next decade. Even more if they create a recession. Apartment construction is declining, affecting rental unit supply and potentially leading to increased rental rates. Pretty obvious when you think about it.

RC’s Market Performance

RC’s stock has fallen by -4.20% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.01% and a quarterly drop of -15.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.56% for Ready Capital Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.33% for RC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RC stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for RC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RC in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $11 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RC Trading at -7.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares sank -9.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RC fell by -4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.10. In addition, Ready Capital Corp saw -11.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RC starting from Capasse Thomas E, who sale 26,623 shares at the price of $10.70 back on Aug 15. After this action, Capasse Thomas E now owns 0 shares of Ready Capital Corp, valued at $284,866 using the latest closing price.

NATHAN GILBERT E, the Director of Ready Capital Corp, purchase 3,841 shares at $11.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that NATHAN GILBERT E is holding 60,406 shares at $42,443 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+73.56 for the present operating margin

+87.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ready Capital Corp stands at +21.17. The total capital return value is set at 6.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.14. Equity return is now at value 15.59, with 2.87 for asset returns.

Based on Ready Capital Corp (RC), the company’s capital structure generated 518.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.84. Total debt to assets is 80.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 496.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ready Capital Corp (RC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.