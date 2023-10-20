R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Stock Experiences -29.39% Monthly Change

In the past week, RCM stock has gone down by -12.07%, with a monthly decline of -29.39% and a quarterly plunge of -35.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.13% for R1 RCM Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.43% for RCM’s stock, with a -27.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for RCM is also noteworthy at 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RCM is $21.41, which is $10.23 above than the current price. The public float for RCM is 150.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.07% of that float. The average trading volume of RCM on October 20, 2023 was 2.78M shares.

RCM) stock’s latest price update

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.90 in comparison to its previous close of 11.05, however, the company has experienced a -12.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-16 that MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced it expects to release financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2023, before market open on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

RCM Trading at -28.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.84%, as shares sank -26.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCM fell by -12.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.82. In addition, R1 RCM Inc. saw 1.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCM starting from HENNEMAN JOHN B III, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $17.17 back on Aug 08. After this action, HENNEMAN JOHN B III now owns 72,114 shares of R1 RCM Inc., valued at $858,650 using the latest closing price.

Evans Richard B. Jr., the Principal Accounting Officer of R1 RCM Inc., sale 17,000 shares at $16.84 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Evans Richard B. Jr. is holding 124,007 shares at $286,229 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.82 for the present operating margin

+19.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for R1 RCM Inc. stands at -3.19. The total capital return value is set at 6.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.02. Equity return is now at value -2.40, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on R1 RCM Inc. (RCM), the company’s capital structure generated 70.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.30. Total debt to assets is 37.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In summary, R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.