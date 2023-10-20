Quantum Corp (QMCO) Stock Records -52.62% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, QMCO stock has gone down by -20.29%, with a monthly decline of -30.35% and a quarterly plunge of -52.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.62% for Quantum Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.17% for QMCO’s stock, with a -51.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 2.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Quantum Corp (QMCO) by analysts is $1.10, which is $0.6 above the current market price. The public float for QMCO is 89.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.16% of that float. On October 20, 2023, the average trading volume of QMCO was 319.72K shares.

QMCO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO) has decreased by -15.67 when compared to last closing price of 0.60. Despite this, the company has experienced a -20.29% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-08 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Quantum Corp. (QMCO) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended June 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

QMCO Trading at -21.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QMCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.59%, as shares sank -26.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QMCO fell by -20.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6124. In addition, Quantum Corp saw -53.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QMCO starting from Lerner James J, who sale 36,045 shares at the price of $0.60 back on Oct 10. After this action, Lerner James J now owns 1,704,908 shares of Quantum Corp, valued at $21,775 using the latest closing price.

Cabrera Brian E, the SVP Chief Admin Ofcr & Secy of Quantum Corp, sale 942 shares at $0.59 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Cabrera Brian E is holding 227,430 shares at $559 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QMCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.91 for the present operating margin

+32.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quantum Corp stands at -9.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Quantum Corp (QMCO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.