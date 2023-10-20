Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) has plunged by -1.90 when compared to previous closing price of 168.74, but the company has seen a -4.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-12 that HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) announced today that it will release third quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, November 2, 2023, before the market opens. In conjunction with the press release, Quanta has scheduled a conference call and webcast for 9:00 a.m.

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) is $221.83, which is $56.29 above the current market price. The public float for PWR is 143.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PWR on October 20, 2023 was 880.94K shares.

PWR’s Market Performance

PWR’s stock has seen a -4.60% decrease for the week, with a -11.22% drop in the past month and a -18.78% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.06% for Quanta Services, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.12% for PWR stock, with a simple moving average of -6.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PWR stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for PWR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PWR in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $165 based on the research report published on December 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PWR Trading at -14.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares sank -12.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWR fell by -4.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $177.09. In addition, Quanta Services, Inc. saw 16.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PWR starting from WAYNE DONALD, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $210.92 back on Sep 01. After this action, WAYNE DONALD now owns 41,323 shares of Quanta Services, Inc., valued at $1,054,600 using the latest closing price.

Upperman Dorothy, the VP Tax of Quanta Services, Inc., sale 4,074 shares at $183.87 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Upperman Dorothy is holding 13,078 shares at $749,073 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.59 for the present operating margin

+12.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quanta Services, Inc. stands at +2.88. The total capital return value is set at 10.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.38. Equity return is now at value 10.68, with 4.17 for asset returns.

Based on Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR), the company’s capital structure generated 73.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.48. Total debt to assets is 29.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.81 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.