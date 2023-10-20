Progressive Corp. (PGR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR) is above average at 34.24x. The 36-month beta value for PGR is also noteworthy at 0.44.

The average price estimated by analysts for PGR is $154.99, which is -$45.24 below than the current price. The public float for PGR is 583.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.66% of that float. The average trading volume of PGR on October 20, 2023 was 2.43M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

PGR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR) has decreased by -0.87 when compared to last closing price of 159.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-18 that Does Progressive (PGR) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

PGR’s Market Performance

Progressive Corp. (PGR) has experienced a 10.12% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.59% rise in the past month, and a 26.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for PGR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.91% for PGR stock, with a simple moving average of 16.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PGR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PGR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $158 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PGR Trading at 14.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +10.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGR rose by +10.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $145.66. In addition, Progressive Corp. saw 21.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGR starting from KELLY JEFFREY D, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $150.00 back on Oct 13. After this action, KELLY JEFFREY D now owns 36,809 shares of Progressive Corp., valued at $2,250,000 using the latest closing price.

Mascaro Daniel P, the Vice Pres, Secretary and CLO of Progressive Corp., sale 1,570 shares at $140.39 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Mascaro Daniel P is holding 31,706 shares at $220,412 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Progressive Corp. stands at +1.46. The total capital return value is set at -5.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.16. Equity return is now at value 10.78, with 3.67 for asset returns.

Based on Progressive Corp. (PGR), the company’s capital structure generated 41.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.11. Total debt to assets is 9.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In summary, Progressive Corp. (PGR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.