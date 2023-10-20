Poseida Therapeutics Inc (PSTX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PSTX is -0.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PSTX is $12.25, which is $9.76 above the current price. The public float for PSTX is 53.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PSTX on October 20, 2023 was 789.79K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

PSTX) stock’s latest price update

Poseida Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTX)’s stock price has increased by 5.27 compared to its previous closing price of 2.37. However, the company has seen a 6.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTX) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

PSTX’s Market Performance

Poseida Therapeutics Inc (PSTX) has experienced a 6.62% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 27.30% rise in the past month, and a 38.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.79% for PSTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.76% for PSTX’s stock, with a -27.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSTX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PSTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PSTX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $15 based on the research report published on January 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PSTX Trading at 9.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.53%, as shares surge +30.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSTX rose by +6.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.32. In addition, Poseida Therapeutics Inc saw -52.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PSTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-86.40 for the present operating margin

+96.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Poseida Therapeutics Inc stands at -49.05. The total capital return value is set at -45.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.58. Equity return is now at value -29.05, with -12.00 for asset returns.

Based on Poseida Therapeutics Inc (PSTX), the company’s capital structure generated 47.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.12. Total debt to assets is 24.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Poseida Therapeutics Inc (PSTX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.