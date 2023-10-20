PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) is $138.12, which is $83.02 above the current market price. The public float for PNC is 396.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PNC on October 20, 2023 was 2.18M shares.

PNC) stock’s latest price update

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC)’s stock price has plunge by -0.03relation to previous closing price of 115.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.67% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that Shares of PNC Financial (PNC) gain 1.5% on better-than-expected Q3 earnings, banking on decent expense-control efforts.

PNC’s Market Performance

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) has experienced a -4.67% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.69% drop in the past month, and a -13.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.28% for PNC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.15% for PNC stock, with a simple moving average of -12.42% for the last 200 days.

PNC Trading at -4.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares sank -5.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNC fell by -4.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.35. In addition, PNC Financial Services Group Inc saw -26.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNC starting from Salesky Bryan Scott, who purchase 400 shares at the price of $127.10 back on Jun 07. After this action, Salesky Bryan Scott now owns 410 shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc, valued at $50,840 using the latest closing price.

ALVARADO JOSEPH, the Director of PNC Financial Services Group Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $123.89 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that ALVARADO JOSEPH is holding 1,100 shares at $123,895 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.55 for the present operating margin

The net margin for PNC Financial Services Group Inc stands at +26.20. The total capital return value is set at 7.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.57. Equity return is now at value 34.16, with 1.11 for asset returns.

Based on PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC), the company’s capital structure generated 136.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.67. Total debt to assets is 11.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 140.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.