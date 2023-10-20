Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD): A Technical Analysis

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE: PXD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) is $262.18, which is -$5.58 below the current market price. The public float for PXD is 231.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PXD on October 20, 2023 was 2.54M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

PXD) stock’s latest price update

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE: PXD)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.04 in comparison to its previous close of 255.23, however, the company has experienced a 6.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-18 that In the closing of the recent trading day, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) stood at $255.23, denoting a +1.35% change from the preceding trading day.

PXD’s Market Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) has experienced a 6.23% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.61% rise in the past month, and a 18.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for PXD.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.32% for PXD’s stock, with a 17.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PXD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PXD stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for PXD by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for PXD in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $246 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PXD Trading at 8.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +14.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXD rose by +6.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $235.19. In addition, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. saw 15.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXD starting from Hernandez Jacinto J, who purchase 198 shares at the price of $247.13 back on Nov 09. After this action, Hernandez Jacinto J now owns 2,158 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Co., valued at $48,932 using the latest closing price.

Hernandez Jacinto J, the Director of Pioneer Natural Resources Co., purchase 390 shares at $254.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Hernandez Jacinto J is holding 1,960 shares at $99,401 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.41 for the present operating margin

+43.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. stands at +32.11. The total capital return value is set at 35.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.14. Equity return is now at value 25.23, with 15.87 for asset returns.

Based on Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD), the company’s capital structure generated 25.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.37. Total debt to assets is 15.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.