Pinterest Inc (PINS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS)’s stock price has plunge by -1.04relation to previous closing price of 26.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.39% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that Pinterest (PINS) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, PINS crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.02.

The public float for PINS is 572.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.05% of that float. On October 20, 2023, the average trading volume of PINS was 10.05M shares.

PINS’s Market Performance

PINS stock saw a decrease of -4.39% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.74% and a quarterly a decrease of -5.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.12% for Pinterest Inc (PINS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.89% for PINS stock, with a simple moving average of 1.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PINS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PINS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $30 based on the research report published on October 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PINS Trading at -1.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares surge +0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS fell by -4.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.07. In addition, Pinterest Inc saw 9.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from Rajaram Gokul, who sale 1,934 shares at the price of $27.46 back on Oct 18. After this action, Rajaram Gokul now owns 50,986 shares of Pinterest Inc, valued at $53,108 using the latest closing price.

Deputy Christine, the Chief People Officer of Pinterest Inc, sale 45,151 shares at $26.68 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Deputy Christine is holding 263,783 shares at $1,204,782 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.29 for the present operating margin

+75.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinterest Inc stands at -3.43. The total capital return value is set at -2.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.86. Equity return is now at value -9.99, with -8.45 for asset returns.

Based on Pinterest Inc (PINS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.52. Total debt to assets is 5.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pinterest Inc (PINS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.