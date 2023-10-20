PepsiCo Inc (PEP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is above average at 26.80x. The 36-month beta value for PEP is also noteworthy at 0.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PEP is $190.99, which is $31.82 above than the current price. The public float for PEP is 1.37B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.98% of that float. The average trading volume of PEP on October 20, 2023 was 5.17M shares.

PEP) stock’s latest price update

PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.91 in relation to its previous close of 162.03. However, the company has experienced a 1.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-19 that The Holy Grail for long-term investors is finding the best forever stocks that offer stability and growth potential. These stocks, known for their resilience, innovation and proven track records, are often cornerstones in portfolios.

PEP’s Market Performance

PepsiCo Inc (PEP) has experienced a 1.57% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.99% drop in the past month, and a -15.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for PEP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.34% for PEP stock, with a simple moving average of -10.72% for the last 200 days.

PEP Trading at -7.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares sank -8.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEP rose by +1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $165.37. In addition, PepsiCo Inc saw -11.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEP starting from POHLAD ROBERT C, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $172.47 back on Mar 09. After this action, POHLAD ROBERT C now owns 183,929 shares of PepsiCo Inc, valued at $12,935,148 using the latest closing price.

Krishnan Ramkumar, the CEO Intl Beverages & CCO of PepsiCo Inc, sale 16,827 shares at $172.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Krishnan Ramkumar is holding 49,000 shares at $2,905,962 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.73 for the present operating margin

+53.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for PepsiCo Inc stands at +10.31. The total capital return value is set at 20.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.44. Equity return is now at value 43.88, with 8.53 for asset returns.

Based on PepsiCo Inc (PEP), the company’s capital structure generated 241.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.75. Total debt to assets is 45.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 219.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In summary, PepsiCo Inc (PEP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.