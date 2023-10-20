Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PAAS is 1.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) is $25.17, which is $7.7 above the current market price. The public float for PAAS is 363.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.17% of that float. On October 20, 2023, PAAS’s average trading volume was 3.22M shares.

PAAS) stock’s latest price update

Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE: PAAS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.40 compared to its previous closing price of 15.18. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-19 that GDXJ: Junior Miners Could Outperform In The Next Rally Higher For Gold

PAAS’s Market Performance

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) has experienced a 9.80% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.75% drop in the past month, and a -6.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.27% for PAAS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.46% for PAAS’s stock, with a -6.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAAS stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for PAAS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PAAS in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $22 based on the research report published on January 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAAS Trading at -0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares sank -1.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAAS rose by +9.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.44. In addition, Pan American Silver Corp saw -6.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.59 for the present operating margin

+1.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pan American Silver Corp stands at -22.86. The total capital return value is set at -2.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.46. Equity return is now at value -7.44, with -4.47 for asset returns.

Based on Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS), the company’s capital structure generated 10.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.36. Total debt to assets is 6.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.