Oneok Inc. (OKE): A Technical Analysis

Oneok Inc. (NYSE: OKE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Oneok Inc. (OKE) is $73.50, which is $0.38 above the current market price. The public float for OKE is 445.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OKE on October 20, 2023 was 4.74M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

OKE) stock’s latest price update

Oneok Inc. (NYSE: OKE)’s stock price has soared by 0.83 in relation to previous closing price of 68.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-19 that Does Oneok Inc. (OKE) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

OKE’s Market Performance

Oneok Inc. (OKE) has experienced a 1.63% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.28% rise in the past month, and a 4.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for OKE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.43% for OKE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.10% for the last 200 days.

OKE Trading at 5.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +4.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKE rose by +1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.80. In addition, Oneok Inc. saw 5.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKE starting from NORTON PIERCE, who purchase 24,607 shares at the price of $60.96 back on Jun 29. After this action, NORTON PIERCE now owns 42,017 shares of Oneok Inc., valued at $1,500,018 using the latest closing price.

DERKSEN BRIAN L, the Director of Oneok Inc., purchase 4,900 shares at $59.59 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that DERKSEN BRIAN L is holding 18,700 shares at $291,989 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.27 for the present operating margin

+13.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oneok Inc. stands at +7.53. The total capital return value is set at 15.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.03. Equity return is now at value 36.51, with 10.02 for asset returns.

Based on Oneok Inc. (OKE), the company’s capital structure generated 211.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.88. Total debt to assets is 56.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 196.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Oneok Inc. (OKE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.