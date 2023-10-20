Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI)’s stock price has plunge by 3.28relation to previous closing price of 72.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.44% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that Ollie’s Bargain’s (OLLI) focus on value-driven merchandise assortments positions it well to capitalize on opportunities in the marketplace.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) is above average at 31.26x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) is $83.93, which is -$14.19 below the current market price. The public float for OLLI is 61.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OLLI on October 20, 2023 was 948.17K shares.

OLLI’s Market Performance

OLLI stock saw an increase of 1.44% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.54% and a quarterly increase of 4.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.18% for Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.56% for OLLI’s stock, with a 16.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLLI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for OLLI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OLLI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $83 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OLLI Trading at 0.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares sank -1.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLLI rose by +0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.42. In addition, Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc saw 59.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLLI starting from Kraus Larry, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $79.00 back on Sep 13. After this action, Kraus Larry now owns 2,928 shares of Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, valued at $237,012 using the latest closing price.

SWYGERT JOHN W, the President & CEO of Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, sale 3,549 shares at $73.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that SWYGERT JOHN W is holding 48,200 shares at $260,426 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.76 for the present operating margin

+34.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc stands at +5.63. The total capital return value is set at 8.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.12. Equity return is now at value 10.95, with 7.19 for asset returns.

Based on Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI), the company’s capital structure generated 32.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.47. Total debt to assets is 20.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 975.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.