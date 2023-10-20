Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, OXY stock has gone up by 5.12%, with a monthly gain of 3.44% and a quarterly surge of 9.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.28% for Occidental Petroleum Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.64% for OXY stock, with a simple moving average of 7.56% for the last 200 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OXY is 1.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 17 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted by analysts for OXY is $70.52, which is $3.78 above the current price. The public float for OXY is 881.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OXY on October 20, 2023 was 9.23M shares.

OXY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY) has decreased by -0.06 when compared to last closing price of 66.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-18 that In the most recent trading session, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) closed at $66.50, indicating a +1.48% shift from the previous trading day.

Analysts’ Opinion of OXY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OXY stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for OXY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OXY in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $72 based on the research report published on June 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OXY Trading at 3.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +6.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OXY rose by +5.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.71. In addition, Occidental Petroleum Corp. saw 5.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OXY starting from OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/, who sale 5,100,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Sep 12. After this action, OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ now owns 185,181,578 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp., valued at $127,500,000 using the latest closing price.

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/, the 10% Owner of Occidental Petroleum Corp., sale 5,100,000 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ is holding 185,181,578 shares at $127,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OXY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.64 for the present operating margin

+47.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Occidental Petroleum Corp. stands at +36.47. The total capital return value is set at 26.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.24. Equity return is now at value 23.75, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Based on Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY), the company’s capital structure generated 69.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.84. Total debt to assets is 27.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.