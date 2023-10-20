NVE Corp (NVEC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

NVE Corp (NASDAQ: NVEC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.13x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for NVE Corp (NVEC) by analysts is $79.00, which is $11.47 above the current market price. The public float for NVEC is 4.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.37% of that float. On October 20, 2023, the average trading volume of NVEC was 38.93K shares.

NVE Corp (NASDAQ: NVEC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -17.46 compared to its previous closing price of 81.81. However, the company has seen a fall of -14.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-18 that NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC ) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 19, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Daniel Baker – CEO and President Daniel Nelson – Accounting Manager & Principal Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jeffrey Bernstein – Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management Collin McBirney – Topline Capital Management Operator Hello, and welcome to NVE Corporation Conference Call on Second Quarter Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

NVEC’s Market Performance

NVEC’s stock has fallen by -14.57% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -19.57% and a quarterly drop of -16.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.29% for NVE Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.29% for NVEC’s stock, with a -17.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVEC stocks, with GC Research repeating the rating for NVEC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NVEC in the upcoming period, according to GC Research is $55 based on the research report published on January 12, 2010 of the previous year 2010.

NVEC Trading at -17.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares sank -19.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVEC fell by -14.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.87. In addition, NVE Corp saw 4.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVEC starting from HOLLISTER PATRICIA M, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $86.20 back on May 15. After this action, HOLLISTER PATRICIA M now owns 1,040 shares of NVE Corp, valued at $172,397 using the latest closing price.

BAKER DANIEL A, the President and CEO of NVE Corp, sale 20,000 shares at $87.17 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that BAKER DANIEL A is holding 66,186 shares at $1,743,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.04 for the present operating margin

+78.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for NVE Corp stands at +59.33. The total capital return value is set at 38.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.27. Equity return is now at value 33.17, with 31.94 for asset returns.

Based on NVE Corp (NVEC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.77. Total debt to assets is 0.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.80.

Conclusion

To sum up, NVE Corp (NVEC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.