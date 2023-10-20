Nuwellis Inc (NUWE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ: NUWE) has jumped by 8.18 compared to previous close of 0.97. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-18 that MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company focused on transforming the lives of people with fluid overload, announced today that its third quarter 2023 financial results will be released on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 AM ET, during which management will discuss the company’s financial results and provide a general business overview.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NUWE is 0.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Nuwellis Inc (NUWE) is $9.40, which is $9.95 above the current market price. The public float for NUWE is 1.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.25% of that float. On October 20, 2023, NUWE’s average trading volume was 160.25K shares.

NUWE’s Market Performance

The stock of Nuwellis Inc (NUWE) has seen a 3.96% increase in the past week, with a -35.58% drop in the past month, and a -53.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.20% for NUWE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.07% for NUWE’s stock, with a -73.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NUWE Trading at -32.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUWE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.03%, as shares sank -32.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUWE rose by +3.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2113. In addition, Nuwellis Inc saw -90.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUWE starting from Jaramillo Nestor Jr., who purchase 4,098 shares at the price of $4.79 back on Mar 15. After this action, Jaramillo Nestor Jr. now owns 4,098 shares of Nuwellis Inc, valued at $19,629 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUWE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-200.99 for the present operating margin

+55.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nuwellis Inc stands at -170.02. The total capital return value is set at -84.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -72.54. Equity return is now at value -118.98, with -91.05 for asset returns.

Based on Nuwellis Inc (NUWE), the company’s capital structure generated 7.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.38. Total debt to assets is 3.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.86.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nuwellis Inc (NUWE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.