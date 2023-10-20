Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NMR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE: NMR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NMR is 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NMR is $4.06, which is $0.16 above the current price. The public float for NMR is 3.05B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NMR on October 20, 2023 was 3.91M shares.

NMR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE: NMR) has plunged by -1.02 when compared to previous closing price of 3.94, but the company has seen a -3.94% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-05 that Nomura Holdings’ Q1 FY 2024 ROE was low at 2.9%, which is way below the company’s FY 2025 ROE target at the 8%-10% level. NMR is valued by the market at an undemanding 0.55 times P/B, which is reasonable considering that the company has found it tough to achieve a higher ROE. I stick to my existing Hold rating for Nomura; I will only consider upgrading NMR’s rating to a Buy if there are signs of a significant improvement in its ROE.

NMR’s Market Performance

NMR’s stock has fallen by -3.94% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.76% and a quarterly drop of -2.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.85% for Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.22% for NMR’s stock, with a 0.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NMR Trading at -2.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -9.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMR fell by -3.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.05. In addition, Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR saw 4.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMR starting from NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA, who sale 7,986 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Jan 30. After this action, NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA now owns 182,013 shares of Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR, valued at $9,184 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.86 for the present operating margin

+46.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR stands at +3.74. The total capital return value is set at 0.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.65. Equity return is now at value 3.64, with 0.23 for asset returns.

Based on Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NMR), the company’s capital structure generated 892.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.92. Total debt to assets is 58.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 378.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NMR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.