NiSource Inc (NI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

NiSource Inc (NYSE: NI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.82x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for NiSource Inc (NI) by analysts is $29.50, which is $6.29 above the current market price. The public float for NI is 411.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.13% of that float. On October 20, 2023, the average trading volume of NI was 4.86M shares.

NiSource Inc (NYSE: NI)’s stock price has plunge by -1.35relation to previous closing price of 25.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.95% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-18 that MERRILLVILLE, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) today announced that the company will host a conference call at 11 a.m. ET (10 a.m. CT) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, to review its third quarter 2023 financial results and provide a general business update. NiSource will release its third quarter 2023 financial results before U.S. financial markets open on November 1. All interested parties may listen to the conference call live on November 1 by logging onto the NiSource website a.

NI’s Market Performance

NiSource Inc (NI) has seen a 0.95% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -7.10% decline in the past month and a -8.73% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for NI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.25% for NI’s stock, with a -5.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NI stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for NI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NI in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $25 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NI Trading at -2.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares sank -5.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NI rose by +0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.24. In addition, NiSource Inc saw -6.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NI starting from Yates Lloyd M, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $26.44 back on Aug 23. After this action, Yates Lloyd M now owns 131,242 shares of NiSource Inc, valued at $1,057,600 using the latest closing price.

Brown Donald Eugene, the EVP & Chief Innovation Officer of NiSource Inc, sale 14,000 shares at $26.64 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Brown Donald Eugene is holding 187,278 shares at $372,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.85 for the present operating margin

+49.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for NiSource Inc stands at +13.74. The total capital return value is set at 6.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.83. Equity return is now at value 9.71, with 2.69 for asset returns.

Based on NiSource Inc (NI), the company’s capital structure generated 149.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.98. Total debt to assets is 40.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

To sum up, NiSource Inc (NI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.