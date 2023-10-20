Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) Stock Faces 6.87% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) has gone down by -2.59% for the week, with a -5.40% drop in the past month and a -20.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.23% for NINE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.89% for NINE’s stock, with a -34.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE: NINE) is above average at 9.27x, while the 36-month beta value is 3.61.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) is $5.25, which is $1.31 above the current market price. The public float for NINE is 28.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NINE on October 20, 2023 was 885.55K shares.

NINE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE: NINE) has plunged by -3.07 when compared to previous closing price of 4.07, but the company has seen a -2.59% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-04 that HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nine Energy Service Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of NINE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NINE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NINE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NINE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on December 15, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

NINE Trading at -6.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NINE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.87%, as shares sank -6.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NINE fell by -3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.01. In addition, Nine Energy Service Inc saw -72.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NINE starting from Crombie David, who sale 40,657 shares at the price of $4.60 back on Aug 11. After this action, Crombie David now owns 209,075 shares of Nine Energy Service Inc, valued at $187,022 using the latest closing price.

MOORE THEODORE R. sale 22,221 shares at $4.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that MOORE THEODORE R. is holding 115,725 shares at $103,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NINE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.05 for the present operating margin

+16.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nine Energy Service Inc stands at +2.43. The total capital return value is set at 13.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.92 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.