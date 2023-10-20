New Gold Inc (NGD): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for New Gold Inc (NGD) is $1.53, which is $0.44 above the current market price. The public float for NGD is 681.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NGD on October 20, 2023 was 2.29M shares.

NGD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of New Gold Inc (AMEX: NGD) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 1.09.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-06 that New Gold (NGD) possesses solid growth attributes, which could help it handily outperform the market.

NGD’s Market Performance

New Gold Inc (NGD) has seen a 2.83% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.83% gain in the past month and a -10.66% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.92% for NGD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.03% for NGD’s stock, with a -1.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGD stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for NGD by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for NGD in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $1.25 based on the research report published on March 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NGD Trading at 7.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.21%, as shares surge +9.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGD rose by +2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0135. In addition, New Gold Inc saw 11.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NGD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.57 for the present operating margin

+1.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Gold Inc stands at -11.01. The total capital return value is set at -1.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.73. Equity return is now at value -5.89, with -2.45 for asset returns.

Based on New Gold Inc (NGD), the company’s capital structure generated 42.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.67. Total debt to assets is 18.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, New Gold Inc (NGD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.