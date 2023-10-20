Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for MNDY is also noteworthy at 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MNDY is $208.75, which is $76.85 above than the current price. The public float for MNDY is 25.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.06% of that float. The average trading volume of MNDY on October 20, 2023 was 600.08K shares.

MNDY) stock’s latest price update

Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDY)’s stock price has plunge by -5.33relation to previous closing price of 138.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.14% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-11 that We have narrowed our search to five Internet software stocks with strong potential for the rest of 2023. These are: PANW, PINS, MNDY, WDAY, TWLO.

MNDY’s Market Performance

MNDY’s stock has fallen by -6.14% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.01% and a quarterly drop of -23.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.18% for Monday.Com Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.83% for MNDY stock, with a simple moving average of -12.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNDY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNDY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MNDY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MNDY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $175 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MNDY Trading at -18.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares sank -16.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNDY fell by -6.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $149.54. In addition, Monday.Com Ltd saw 7.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MNDY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.29 for the present operating margin

+87.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monday.Com Ltd stands at -26.37. The total capital return value is set at -20.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.99. Equity return is now at value -6.78, with -4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY), the company’s capital structure generated 11.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.26. Total debt to assets is 7.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.