Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MIRM is 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MIRM is $55.43, which is $26.1 above the current price. The public float for MIRM is 25.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 23.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MIRM on October 20, 2023 was 536.07K shares.

MIRM) stock’s latest price update

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIRM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.36 compared to its previous closing price of 27.96. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-11 that While enterprises with diminutive market capitalizations tend to be high-risk, high-reward ventures, you can shift the odds in your favor with small-cap stocks with buy ratings. Thanks to the nod from Wall Street experts, you can feel a little bit more comfortable with the speculative step that you’re taking.

MIRM’s Market Performance

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRM) has seen a 3.07% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -7.01% decline in the past month and a 11.63% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.18% for MIRM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.01% for MIRM’s stock, with a 11.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MIRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MIRM stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for MIRM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MIRM in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $62 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MIRM Trading at 1.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares sank -9.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIRM rose by +3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.65. In addition, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 48.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIRM starting from GREY MICHAEL G, who sale 14,216 shares at the price of $32.00 back on Sep 14. After this action, GREY MICHAEL G now owns 0 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $454,912 using the latest closing price.

Heron Patrick J, the Director of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 2,625 shares at $31.02 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Heron Patrick J is holding 159,053 shares at $81,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-170.28 for the present operating margin

+83.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -176.05. The total capital return value is set at -48.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.65. Equity return is now at value -186.27, with -47.60 for asset returns.

Based on Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRM), the company’s capital structure generated 100.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.09. Total debt to assets is 40.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.