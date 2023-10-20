MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd’s (YGMZ) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, YGMZ stock has gone up by 47.23%, with a monthly gain of 37.78% and a quarterly plunge of -27.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.73% for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.71% for YGMZ’s stock, with a -37.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: YGMZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.07x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The public float for YGMZ is 13.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.52% of that float. On October 20, 2023, the average trading volume of YGMZ was 798.66K shares.

YGMZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: YGMZ) has decreased by -14.19 when compared to last closing price of 0.72.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 47.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2021-12-29 that These penny stocks are on the move, early and here’s why. The post Hot Penny Stocks To Watch Before Today’s Opening Bell appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

YGMZ Trading at 17.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YGMZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.67%, as shares surge +33.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YGMZ rose by +47.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4857. In addition, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd saw -26.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YGMZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.52 for the present operating margin

+8.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd stands at +1.66. The total capital return value is set at 5.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.07. Equity return is now at value 4.15, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (YGMZ), the company’s capital structure generated 26.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.70. Total debt to assets is 11.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.80 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (YGMZ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.