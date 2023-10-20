Minerals Technologies, Inc. (MTX) Stock Showcases 1.90% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Minerals Technologies, Inc. (MTX) has seen a 7.13% increase in the past week, with a -3.86% drop in the past month, and a -5.10% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.73% for MTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.90% for MTX’s stock, with a -9.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Minerals Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MTX) is 17.80x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MTX is 1.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Minerals Technologies, Inc. (MTX) is $72.67, which is $22.95 above the current market price. The public float for MTX is 32.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% of that float. On October 20, 2023, MTX’s average trading volume was 147.68K shares.

MTX) stock’s latest price update

Minerals Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MTX)’s stock price has soared by 5.80 in relation to previous closing price of 50.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-09 that NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI” or “the Company”) announced today that it will release results for its third quarter ended October 1, 2023, on Thursday, October 26, 2023, after the market close. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results.

MTX Trading at -4.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares sank -2.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTX rose by +7.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.98. In addition, Minerals Technologies, Inc. saw -12.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTX starting from Motwani Rocky, who purchase 822 shares at the price of $60.82 back on Mar 06. After this action, Motwani Rocky now owns 822 shares of Minerals Technologies, Inc., valued at $49,994 using the latest closing price.

ARGIRAKIS BRETT, the Senior Vice President of Minerals Technologies, Inc., sale 927 shares at $60.03 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that ARGIRAKIS BRETT is holding 15,694 shares at $55,652 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.88 for the present operating margin

+21.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Minerals Technologies, Inc. stands at +5.75. The total capital return value is set at 9.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.82. Equity return is now at value 6.12, with 2.85 for asset returns.

Based on Minerals Technologies, Inc. (MTX), the company’s capital structure generated 70.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.48. Total debt to assets is 32.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Minerals Technologies, Inc. (MTX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.