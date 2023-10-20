Microchip Technology, Inc. (MCHP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Microchip Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.54 in comparison to its previous close of 77.99, however, the company has experienced a -4.62% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-19 that Microchip stock has fallen more than the overall market the last couple of months, and understanding interest-rate moves is essential. Debt remains a key risk to monitor for the semiconductor maker.

Microchip Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MCHP is 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MCHP is $96.85, which is $20.06 above the current price. The public float for MCHP is 532.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MCHP on October 20, 2023 was 4.49M shares.

MCHP’s Market Performance

MCHP stock saw an increase of -4.62% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.09% and a quarterly increase of -14.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.71% for Microchip Technology, Inc. (MCHP).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.86% for MCHP’s stock, with a -4.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MCHP Trading at -3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCHP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +0.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCHP fell by -4.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.28. In addition, Microchip Technology, Inc. saw 9.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCHP starting from Bjornholt James Eric, who sale 2,363 shares at the price of $78.63 back on Aug 23. After this action, Bjornholt James Eric now owns 32,004 shares of Microchip Technology, Inc., valued at $185,803 using the latest closing price.

Bjornholt James Eric, the Senior VP and CFO of Microchip Technology, Inc., sale 2,470 shares at $78.32 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Bjornholt James Eric is holding 32,004 shares at $193,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCHP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.88 for the present operating margin

+58.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Microchip Technology, Inc. stands at +26.52. The total capital return value is set at 23.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.62. Equity return is now at value 37.42, with 14.66 for asset returns.

Based on Microchip Technology, Inc. (MCHP), the company’s capital structure generated 101.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.33. Total debt to assets is 40.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Microchip Technology, Inc. (MCHP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.