Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) has increased by 1.97 when compared to last closing price of 35.50.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-18 that Match Group holds a dominant position in the online dating industry, with Tinder as the largest and most profitable dating app worldwide. Q2 results exceeded expectations, with growth in revenue and EBITDA, and positive indicators such as increased daily active users and revenue growth in Hinge. MTCH’s use of artificial intelligence and efforts to rejuvenate Tinder are expected to drive revenue growth and improve operating efficiency.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.37x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Match Group Inc. (MTCH) by analysts is $54.96, which is $19.94 above the current market price. The public float for MTCH is 276.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.26% of that float. On October 20, 2023, the average trading volume of MTCH was 4.15M shares.

MTCH’s Market Performance

MTCH stock saw a decrease of -3.18% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.94% and a quarterly a decrease of -19.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.88% for Match Group Inc. (MTCH).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.54% for MTCH’s stock, with a -12.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MTCH Trading at -13.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -11.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTCH fell by -3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.08. In addition, Match Group Inc. saw -12.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTCH starting from Sine Jared F., who sale 500 shares at the price of $39.00 back on Oct 02. After this action, Sine Jared F. now owns 31,185 shares of Match Group Inc., valued at $19,500 using the latest closing price.

Sine Jared F., the Chief Bus. Affairs & Leg. Off. of Match Group Inc., sale 500 shares at $47.38 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Sine Jared F. is holding 31,685 shares at $23,690 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.