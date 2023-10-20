Marqeta Inc (MQ) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Marqeta Inc (NASDAQ: MQ) has decreased by -2.72 when compared to last closing price of 5.38.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2023-10-17 that Card issuer Marqeta has teamed with Scalapay to expand buy now, pay later use in Europe. The collaboration, announced Tuesday (Oct. 17), will see Marqeta work with Scalapay — a buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm operating throughout Europe — to issue virtual cards for online and in-person transactions.

, and the 36-month beta value for MQ is at 1.71. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MQ is $6.71, which is $1.48 above the current market price. The public float for MQ is 374.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.83% of that float. The average trading volume for MQ on October 20, 2023 was 4.76M shares.

MQ’s Market Performance

MQ’s stock has seen a -7.04% decrease for the week, with a -14.34% drop in the past month and a -3.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.73% for Marqeta Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.27% for MQ’s stock, with a -1.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MQ Trading at -11.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares sank -12.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MQ fell by -6.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.73. In addition, Marqeta Inc saw -14.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MQ starting from SULLIVAN GODFREY, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $5.88 back on Aug 15. After this action, SULLIVAN GODFREY now owns 200,000 shares of Marqeta Inc, valued at $1,176,000 using the latest closing price.

Linville Judson C, the Director of Marqeta Inc, purchase 34,000 shares at $5.86 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Linville Judson C is holding 78,650 shares at $199,393 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.85 for the present operating margin

-13.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marqeta Inc stands at -24.70. The total capital return value is set at -13.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.05. Equity return is now at value -14.25, with -11.90 for asset returns.

Based on Marqeta Inc (MQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.84. Total debt to assets is 0.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marqeta Inc (MQ) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.