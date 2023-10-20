Manitex International Inc (MNTX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The average price recommended by analysts for Manitex International Inc (MNTX) is $9.00, which is $4.7 above the current market price. The public float for MNTX is 13.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. On October 20, 2023, MNTX’s average trading volume was 26.90K shares.

Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ: MNTX)’s stock price has dropped by -16.50 in relation to previous closing price of 5.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that Manitex (MNTX) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

MNTX’s Market Performance

Manitex International Inc (MNTX) has seen a -8.51% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.32% decline in the past month and a -17.94% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.77% for MNTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.21% for MNTX’s stock, with a -12.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNTX stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for MNTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MNTX in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $10 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MNTX Trading at -8.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.43%, as shares sank -6.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNTX fell by -8.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.67. In addition, Manitex International Inc saw 7.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNTX starting from LANGEVIN DAVID J, who sale 1,142 shares at the price of $5.32 back on Mar 08. After this action, LANGEVIN DAVID J now owns 962,460 shares of Manitex International Inc, valued at $6,075 using the latest closing price.

LANGEVIN DAVID J, the Executive Chairman of Manitex International Inc, sale 1,177 shares at $5.12 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that LANGEVIN DAVID J is holding 943,602 shares at $6,026 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.41 for the present operating margin

+18.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Manitex International Inc stands at -1.79. The total capital return value is set at 4.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.43. Equity return is now at value -4.03, with -0.96 for asset returns.

Based on Manitex International Inc (MNTX), the company’s capital structure generated 164.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.17. Total debt to assets is 40.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Manitex International Inc (MNTX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.