Make Informed Decisions with Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Stock Updates

The stock of Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) has seen a 3.28% increase in the past week, with a -0.78% drop in the past month, and a -8.17% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for SBUX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.39% for SBUX’s stock, with a -6.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SBUX is at 0.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for SBUX is $111.33, which is $18.88 above the current market price. The public float for SBUX is 1.12B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.22% of that float. The average trading volume for SBUX on October 20, 2023 was 5.82M shares.

SBUX) stock’s latest price update

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.71 in relation to its previous close of 93.75. However, the company has experienced a 3.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. New York Post reported 2023-10-19 that Starbucks and the union representing nearly 9,000 of its baristas filed warring lawsuits on Wednesday after Workers United posted messages on social media declaring “Solidarity with Palestine!” in the wake of Hamas’ deadly attacks.

SBUX Trading at -0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +1.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBUX rose by +3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.28. In addition, Starbucks Corp. saw -4.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBUX starting from Ruggeri Rachel, who sale 679 shares at the price of $100.60 back on Jun 21. After this action, Ruggeri Rachel now owns 54,761 shares of Starbucks Corp., valued at $68,307 using the latest closing price.

Ruggeri Rachel, the evp, cfo of Starbucks Corp., sale 736 shares at $105.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Ruggeri Rachel is holding 56,028 shares at $77,648 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.